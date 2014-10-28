Modern Wine-Tasting Pavilions Artfully Attuned to the Landscape

In the Napa Valley, Walker Warner Architects crafted modern wine tasting pavilions designed to blend in with the bucolic California landscape. "The story of Quintessa and the intense focus of the Huneeus family is about the land and the celebration of place," Greg Warner and Michael McCabe of Walker Warner Architects say. "Per the founder’s vision, Quintessa is not about a building, it is about a place—any structures built in this place need to be minimal interventions that integrate with their surroundings."