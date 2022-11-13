SubscribeSign In
t
Collection by Timon Manolias

modern tree houses

View 6 Photos
Dubbed the Nut Room, this darling tree house sited in the backyard of a terraced property in Germany was inspired by the old yet vital oak tree that anchors the connected terrace. In order to expose the host tree to as little strain as possible, the team built an independent static system for the structure. The house was prefabricated off-site before being lifted over the main residence with a large mobile crane during the assembly.
Dubbed the Nut Room, this darling tree house sited in the backyard of a terraced property in Germany was inspired by the old yet vital oak tree that anchors the connected terrace. In order to expose the host tree to as little strain as possible, the team built an independent static system for the structure. The house was prefabricated off-site before being lifted over the main residence with a large mobile crane during the assembly.
The wooden terrace covers 118 square feet, offering plenty of space for visitors to watch the wildlife roaming throughout the area. Featuring a curved roof window, the house's upper room provides a spectacular space to stargaze at night.
The wooden terrace covers 118 square feet, offering plenty of space for visitors to watch the wildlife roaming throughout the area. Featuring a curved roof window, the house's upper room provides a spectacular space to stargaze at night.
A stately group of hemlock trees on the shore of two ponds provided the perfect site for this enchanting, two-story structure located in Uslar, Germany. Designed for a client's young son, the tree house features a rounded steel facade with flanking wooden arches built from laminated wood.
A stately group of hemlock trees on the shore of two ponds provided the perfect site for this enchanting, two-story structure located in Uslar, Germany. Designed for a client's young son, the tree house features a rounded steel facade with flanking wooden arches built from laminated wood.
After various design studies, the team created plans to connect the house to a long terrace. Perched above a small brook, the slender deck offers a calm setting to connect with nature.
After various design studies, the team created plans to connect the house to a long terrace. Perched above a small brook, the slender deck offers a calm setting to connect with nature.
Starting at $6,000, you can get one of Baumraum’s unique prefab cabins, which come in an array of shapes, sizes, and materials. The above cabin, dubbed Auswahl Bachstelze, is a geometric structure clad in oxidized steel. The custom-designed cabins are prefabricated off-site to prevent damage as they are erected in their new natural landscapes.
Starting at $6,000, you can get one of Baumraum’s unique prefab cabins, which come in an array of shapes, sizes, and materials. The above cabin, dubbed Auswahl Bachstelze, is a geometric structure clad in oxidized steel. The custom-designed cabins are prefabricated off-site to prevent damage as they are erected in their new natural landscapes.