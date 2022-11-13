modern tree houses
Dubbed the Nut Room, this darling tree house sited in the backyard of a terraced property in Germany was inspired by the old yet vital oak tree that anchors the connected terrace. In order to expose the host tree to as little strain as possible, the team built an independent static system for the structure. The house was prefabricated off-site before being lifted over the main residence with a large mobile crane during the assembly.
Starting at $6,000, you can get one of Baumraum’s unique prefab cabins, which come in an array of shapes, sizes, and materials. The above cabin, dubbed Auswahl Bachstelze, is a geometric structure clad in oxidized steel. The custom-designed cabins are prefabricated off-site to prevent damage as they are erected in their new natural landscapes.