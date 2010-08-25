Modern Renovation in Austin

Situated in the heart of Austin,Texas, just blocks from the University of Texas campus, the Avenue G House offers a unique and abstract perspective on a thriving historic neighborhood. Kevin Alter, founder of Alter Studio and associate dean of UT graduate programs as well as director of the architecture program, designed the home for a couple with three young children. With the residents’ needs and wants in mind, Alter transformed an underwhelming 1,500-square-foot duplex into a dynamic and welcoming living space.