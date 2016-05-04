The residence also sits on the edge of Hyde Park, an upscale historic community in the center of the city that was developed in the 1890s. It's a neighborhood primarily populated with conservatively designed mansions and century-old bungalows. Because the property is not within the district’s boundaries, Alter was able to avoid stringent historical building requirements. “We had normal building code issues, but we didn’t have to face architectural reviews,” he remembers. With fewer restrictions, Alter was able to employ a unique design approach that is in sharp contrast with the surrounding homes. “I like having done something quite abstract because of the way it shows off the neighbors,” he says.