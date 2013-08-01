Modern Design and Architecture Across Denmark

In our September Designers' At Home issue, we traveled to the Copenhagen residence of Kristina May Olsen and Morten Bo Jensen—a study in the contrasts of black and white, natural and refined materials, and new and old. To celebrate the great tradition of design in Denmark—the Scandinavian country that brought us the likes of Arne Jacobsen, Finn Juhl, and manufacturers Fritz Hansen and Muuto—we share architecture from the sovereign state.

