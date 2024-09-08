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Modern Architecture

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Floor plan of Maison des Thuyas by La Shed Architecture
Floor plan of Maison des Thuyas by La Shed Architecture
The studio is wrapped in corrugated Cor-Ten steel, while the ends are composed of charred reclaimed cedar.
The studio is wrapped in corrugated Cor-Ten steel, while the ends are composed of charred reclaimed cedar.
Floor Plan of the Day/McBride Residence by Ryan Leidner
Floor Plan of the Day/McBride Residence by Ryan Leidner
“We absolutely love designing small spaces,” says Thorsteinsson. “It’s one of our favorite things.”
“We absolutely love designing small spaces,” says Thorsteinsson. “It’s one of our favorite things.”
This geometric L.A. residence was the last project to be completed during acclaimed architect Pierre Koenig’s lifetime.
This geometric L.A. residence was the last project to be completed during acclaimed architect Pierre Koenig’s lifetime.