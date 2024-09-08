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a
Collection by
Anne Catherine Bowcutt, Broker
Modern Architecture
View
10
Photos
Floor plan of Maison des Thuyas by La Shed Architecture
The studio is wrapped in corrugated Cor-Ten steel, while the ends are composed of charred reclaimed cedar.
Floor Plan of the Day/McBride Residence by Ryan Leidner
“We absolutely love designing small spaces,” says Thorsteinsson. “It’s one of our favorite things.”
This geometric L.A. residence was the last project to be completed during acclaimed architect Pierre Koenig’s lifetime.
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