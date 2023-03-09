SubscribeSign In
A stainless steel, wall-mounted sink appears to float, as does the steel shelf below, and the pipes are hidden in the wall.
Efe cites a study-abroad year in Denmark for sparking his interest in Japanese culture, as well as his understanding of the design dialogue that flows between Europe and Asia.
The principle bathroom's soaking tub overlooks iconic Palm Springs poolside vibes.
