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Collection by Cally Quist

Minimalist

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The clerestory windows have been preserved, and the house now has a dark facade that recedes into the foliage.
The clerestory windows have been preserved, and the house now has a dark facade that recedes into the foliage.
In the primary bedroom, wood and Mediterranean aesthetics provide the common thread. The bedside lamps are from the Spanish decor chain Natura.
In the primary bedroom, wood and Mediterranean aesthetics provide the common thread. The bedside lamps are from the Spanish decor chain Natura.
A metal roof structure shades the addition.
A metal roof structure shades the addition.
- Cupertino, California Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
- Cupertino, California Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
"Architecture can be powerful when it's restrained,
"Architecture can be powerful when it's restrained,
This dreamy, glass bedroom by the lake was created as an early prototype for the prefabricated greenhouse/she kits known as the Kekkilä Green Sheds.
This dreamy, glass bedroom by the lake was created as an early prototype for the prefabricated greenhouse/she kits known as the Kekkilä Green Sheds.
This 530-square-foot prefab in East Sussex, England, was designed by Michael Kendrick Architects for a family who wanted to build a woodland retreat/rental on their property. Immersing the lodge into the forest reflects the family’s intent to, as the architects explain, “enhance the ecological biodiversity of the area, protect wildlife, and enable guests … to understand and appreciate the fauna, flora, and unique history and nature of the area, while supporting and promoting the local economy.”
This 530-square-foot prefab in East Sussex, England, was designed by Michael Kendrick Architects for a family who wanted to build a woodland retreat/rental on their property. Immersing the lodge into the forest reflects the family’s intent to, as the architects explain, “enhance the ecological biodiversity of the area, protect wildlife, and enable guests … to understand and appreciate the fauna, flora, and unique history and nature of the area, while supporting and promoting the local economy.”
Parlor floor living area
Parlor floor living area
The home's three levels are framed by large planters containing fruit trees and other vegetation. The custom block makes up all of the home's exterior walls.
The home's three levels are framed by large planters containing fruit trees and other vegetation. The custom block makes up all of the home's exterior walls.
The home, which is located on waterfront property, sits atop cement columns as both a safety measure and to take advantage of the ocean views.
The home, which is located on waterfront property, sits atop cement columns as both a safety measure and to take advantage of the ocean views.
Inside, a custom wood-burning fireplace takes center stage in the main living room.
Inside, a custom wood-burning fireplace takes center stage in the main living room.
A main goal of the renovation was to open the home to its unique perch in Glen Park. On a clear day, it's possible to see from downtown to the South and East Bay.
A main goal of the renovation was to open the home to its unique perch in Glen Park. On a clear day, it's possible to see from downtown to the South and East Bay.

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