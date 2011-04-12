Milan 2011: Day One

Dwell has traveled to Milan, Italy, for the 2011 Salone Internazionale del Mobile, the largest furniture fair in the world, to see firsthand the latest novelties from renowned designers and to discover the new creations from yet-to-be-discovered talent. Before we even set foot on the FeriaMilano grounds, we first head to the satellite events around the city to get a taste of what's to come this week. Here we share some images from our first day, and if this slideshow piques your interest, be sure to follow us on Twitter to get up-to-the-minute updates all week, straight from the show floor of Salone.