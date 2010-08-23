Michigan: Day 2

The second part of my recent Michigan trip took me to Midland to see the work of Alden B. Dow. I had a grand tour of town and his work with Craig McDonald of the Dow Home and Studio, but when I woke up on Saturday it was less clear what I'd do. Thanks to the power of ye olde Twitter, though, I was able to link up with the folk at Steelcase to get a wonderful tour of the Meyer May house in Grand Rapids. Steelcase did a major restoration of the 1908 Frank Lloyd Wright design in the late 80s and it is now in fine repair. Docent Don Dekker showed me around, and boy am I glad I made that two-hour morning drive from Midland to see the place. Have a look at the photos I took along the way.