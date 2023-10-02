Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
m
Collection by
Mary Jo Peltier
Mexico inspired
View
10
Photos
García added yellow panes to the original glass door leading to the terrace.
The kitchen table is from Chuch Estudio, and the chairs are by a local woodworker.
Aranza works on vintage sofa while her West Highland white terrier, Benito, looks on.
The cobalt blue seat on a chair from Chuch Estudio pops against the muted tones of the original “pasta” floor tiles—handmade cement tiles typical of older homes in the Yucatán region.
García used Behr paints throughout the house, including Turmeric for the bedroom ceiling. The black Sol chair from Chuch Estudio was inspired by a popular Mexican cookie.
Share