Mexico City: Day 3

My third day of Mexico City design tourism was one fraught with camera woes. Not only did many of the photos I took on my daylong wander not come through a vexing download (goodbye morning walk through Polanco) but I managed to even leave my camera in the taxi that took me to the massive handicrafts market La Ciudadela! So I've got no photos of that, though I am happy to report that Senor Romero who took me to La Ciudadela and agreed to pick me up an hour and a half later was waiting for me with my untouched camera on the backseat! I did nonetheless get a few snaps of two of the highlights of my trip: a fabulous Mexican meal at the high-end hacienda the San Angel Inn and the Diego Rivera and Frida Kalho house and studios right next door. Have a look.