Method Homes Prefab and jcpenney

As usual, prefab homes abound on the show floor at Dwell on Design. And though we're highly enamored of Method Homes's Paradigm prefab, which is front-and-center in Dwell Outdoor, we're also happy to crow about the interior, outfitted by jcpenney. The home continues to draw a crowd on the second day of our show, but if you can't make it to the Los Angeles Convention Center, here's an exclusive look not only at Method's model, but also at new furnishings from the likes of keynote speaker Michael Graves, Jonathan Adler, and Sir Terrance Conran.