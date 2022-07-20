SubscribeSign In
Set on a large tree-filled lot, Tirranna offers a restorative retreat to reconnect with nature.
The home, originally a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom house, was originally purchased by Sylvia Rocha as a place for her and her daughter to live. Now, more than 25 years later, Sylvia's daughter and grandson, Jax, continue to spend time at the house; Jax even has his own room in the expanded second floor loft area.
After: Geoffrey custom-built the wall cabinetry and shelving, which is painted Valspar’s Lake Country. “We wanted to create an entryway,” he explains. In an effort to repurpose, all the wood in the kitchen is taken from old ceiling joists and old hemlock siding. “Our contractors learned that we were restoring things, so people just dropped materials off for us,” he says. In regards to teal color selection, “the light came first,” he said, referencing the slightly darker shade of the overhead fixture. “When we were picking out the color for the cabinetry, we wanted to make sure it worked – again all the colors tie back to the wallpaper in the living room.”
After: A new porch roof, made of metal, completes the updated exterior facade. The home’s doors and the garage door are painted a punchy pink, Benjamin Moore’s Rosewood.
The renovation introduced additional steel beams to reinforce the “sagging cantilevered roof.” The team also added insulation, rebuilt the chimney/parapet, and supplemented roof shingles with ones that were consistent with the originals.
Jette Egelund, owner of the famed kitchen brand Vipp, builds a summer home that is a master class in Scandinavian coastal living.
The slat wall treatment is continued, with the powder-coated metal railing “creating a different language,” says Gregga. Adds Sean: The railing “has such a good feel in your hand.”
The powder room is wrapped in Josef Frank wallpaper.
The room is painted Farrow &amp; Ball ‘Stiffkey Blue’ and outfitted with a custom desk.
Custom cabinetry creates entry storage, and wasn’t brought up to the ceiling, so as to appear floating and allow more natural light to spread. The custom metal fabrication is by Michael Northrup, including a powder coated railing and entry shelf.
The renovated second bedroom, outfitted with a wall of storage
Architect Merritt Amanti Palminteri reinvented her family home to add volume, flow, and infinite charm without changing the footprint.
For more than 70 years, claims have persisted, without much evidence, that a home in Portland, Oregon, is a lost work by Frank Lloyd Wright. Regardless of authorship, the structure—a flat-roofed, cedar and glass ranch—endures as a sterling example of postwar American architecture. Its recessed entryway features panes of translucent glass.
The kitchen has Ikea Sektion Kitchen Cabinet innards paired with Semihandmade fronts, the Desert Grey Supermatte Shaker model. Caesarstone quartz covers the counters and backsplash, and the PC Linear Light is from Hay.
After staying in a tree house listed on Airbnb, Remo Kommnick and Emi Moore wanted their own getaway in the woods. "It was amazing being up in the trees,
An Englander wood-burning stove warms the living room, and the two round windows were inspired by architect Paolo Soleri’s Arcosanti, which the couple visited on a cross-country van trip.
