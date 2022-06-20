SubscribeSign In
Material Play

"By taking in the slope into the building and creating a sloped 'doma' area, it was possible to bring the outside into the building," say the architects.
“The pink color scheme was something that Dagny and I started the design process with,” says Margit. “We wanted a warm, natural color, so we decided to use pink Claystone on the floor. The other pink colors followed. It also makes a wonderful contrast to all the green leaves in summer.” The glass pendants are from Jotex.
The main kitchen, where Margit, left, is working with her niece Sarah, has a bright blue island that offers a striking contrast to the warm-toned wood and pink floors. “We wanted a color that would transform it into an object that really stands out in the room,” says Thurmann-Moe. “It’s almost like a sapphire.”
The upstairs bathroom features a shower nook with a skylight. “You can look out and see palm trees,” Kuo says.
“The dogtooth wall has a dynamic quality that a lot of people have a really wonderful reaction to,” notes architect and resident Giles Bruce.
The design team reduced the size of the garage to allow for a larger kitchen.
