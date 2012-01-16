Massimo Scolari's Drawings at Yale

Visit the website of the Italian architect, designer, and artist Massimo Scolari and you'll be surprised to see how many drawings and paintings are lumped in with his more three-dimensional work. Architects working as painters is nothing new, but Scolari pushes his work with the brush and pen to the fore of his practice of design. The state of drawing in architecture is just what he'll take up in a lecture entitled "Is Drawing Dead" at Yale University on February 9th. From February 6th through May 4th, Scolari's own output will make the case that the answer to the question posed in his lecture is a resounding "no." In the first American retrospective of his Scolari's work as a draftsman and painter since 1986, the Yale School of Architecture presents the show Massimo Scolari: The Representation of Architecture 1967-2012. Check out this slideshow of his work, imagery that is at once fantastic, strange, and singular.