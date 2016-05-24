Marni's Colorful Line of Home Furnishings

During Salone del Mobile this year, Italian fashion brand Marni launched a colorful collection of outdoor home furnishings made exclusively for Milan Design Week. The label created an event, named Marni Ballhaus, that celebrates Colombia’s culture with inspiration from Cumbia, an ancient Colombian dance for couples. Dancers were on hand performing around the new collection, which included: chairs, chaise lounges, rocking chairs, small tables, lamps, and vases.



The collection, with its slight retro vibe, is made from metal, wood, and hand-woven PVC cord in electric color combinations. Each piece is made in Colombia by a women who have gained independence through their work. All items were made to be sold with a portion of the proceeds going to the Vimala Association, which supports children’s projects.