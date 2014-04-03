Marina Dragomirova studied graphic and interior design in her native Bulgaria before decamping for London, where she landed in the products-design program at the Royal College of Art and interned with luxury fashion brand Alexander McQueen. Her peripatetic background and disparate influences are reflected in her growing body of work. Traditional Bulgarian carpet weaving inspired her Fuchila chair, which features an intricately woven nylon seat suspended from a loom-shaped frame. For her Stellar collection of glass lamps, made in collaboration with her studio mate Iain Howlett, she picked out thrift shop crystal pieces, then recombined and illuminated them with an LED system—which she says displays “an unexpected harmony.”