Marimekko at Crate & Barrel

This week, Marimekko launched its fourth and fifth shops at Crate & Barrel in Los Angeles and San Francisco. The two companies have collaborated for four decades so it makes sense that Marimekko is growing its North American retail presence by launching small shops within existing Crate & Barrel stores. The first shop-in-a-shop opened in SoHo last fall and since then, the company has launched another store in New York City and one in Chicago. On Thursday, we made our way to San Francisco's Union Square shopping district for this city's new Marimekko boutique.