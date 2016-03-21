Collection by Walker Workshop
Manhattan Beach House
This new construction, approximately 3,000 square foot home is placed on a tight infill Manhattan Beach lot. The placement and massing of the house is a response to local zoning codes and internal programmatic needs. We rotated the south wing of the house sixteen degrees towards the San Gabriel Mountains and Downtown LA. This also helped the internal and external spaces feel more dynamic. Exterior cement plaster and cedar siding were carried inside to the central stair and circulation space.