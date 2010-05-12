Maggie's Center by Zaha Hadid

Whilst in Edinburgh, I managed to slip outside of town for a bit to check out Zaha Hadid's first built project in the UK: her 2006 design for a Maggie's Center in Kirkcaldy in Fife, which also happens to be the home district of recently resigned PM Gordon Brown. There are a serveral Maggie's Centers across the UK and they offer emotional, spiritual, and psychological aid to those diagnosed with cancer and their families. A small army of star architects have leant their skills to Maggie's cause including Frank Gehry, and I was thrilled to get to visit a fine intersection of good design and goodwill. Have a look at the slideshow to see what I saw.