M to M with M/M (Paris)

Prolific Parisian design duo M/M (Paris) have released their long-awaited 528-paged monograph, M to M of M/M (Paris), today. The hefty tome celebrates 20 years of unprecedented, generation-defining work by its two co-founders, Michael Amzalag and Mathias Augustyniak, with collaborations spanning from such figures as Björk, Yohji Yamamoto, Pierre Huyghe, Madonna, and Byredo. From typography posters to perfume design, enjoy these selects from their diverse range of work inside.