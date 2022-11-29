The vertical timber paneling that encloses the dining nook is painted in Dulux Domino.
In the kitchen, custom walnut cabinetry and Caesarstone counters are paired with Bertoia stools and Ikea pendant lamps.
In the master bathroom upstairs, the Tokyo roll-top bathtub from victoriaplumb benefits from an epic view.
Full height glazing provides a direct visual connection to the exterior foliage.
After raising the rear patio to the level of the kitchen, the team reused the original redwood decking and supplemented it with recycled pieces from other projects. Recessed planters punctuate a garden wall. Scott and Regina warm themselves by a Solus fire pit on chilly evenings.
“We wanted to create a really cozy nook,” says Jones of the new bed area of the apartment. A mirror at the end of the bed visually expands the interior space.
Sabbeth designed the built-in sideboard, which Waterfield topped with a wall mirror by Ben and Aja Blanc, bought from the Future Perfect, to fit beneath the clerestory windows.
The house that Kem Studio designed for Sarah Magill on a narrow lot in Kansas City has a steel facade with reclaimed cypress cladding near the entrance. The entire structure sits atop a steel foundation set on concrete piers that were driven into solid stone.
The living room of North Cabin features a large built-in sofa and polished concrete flooring.
Terrazzo floors and skylight up above add visual interest.
“After speaking to hundreds of homeowners, we realized that our vision of converting garages (and upcycling other unused spaces into housing) couldn't be done at scale without revisiting the way we approach renovation as a whole,” says Schneider.
By simplifying their offerings in both layout and finish options, Homestead has managed to corral the challenges of working with contractors and homeowners, finding a balance that satisfies the majority of their clients and collaborators.