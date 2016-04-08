Ludwig Apartment - San Francisco, California

Located in the penthouse of a concrete high-rise on Aquatic Park. The original 4-bedroom/4-bath penthouse was a rabbit's warren of confusing rooms. In our re-design, rooms were combined and uses were re-assigned to allow the occupants to take advantage of the views looking north and south and the movement of the sun through out the day.

Materials used are clear and etched 1/2" glass, slabs of Black walnut, hand made mosaic tile walls, and gun blued steel.