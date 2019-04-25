Love Nest For Two by Lindsay Meyer

Love is in the air, and to celebrate the spirit of romance this Valentine holiday, I've created an intimate collection of cozy, classic, and chic items and brands perfect for couples. Whether you are at the budding stages of creating a home or looking to refresh your space, this curated guide of sophisticated staples, modern gadgets, and sleek accessories will make any home special.
Lindsay Meyer is the Founder and CEO of Batch, where she leads a retail and design team in activating new, shoppable spaces with curated home design concepts. Combining her keen eye for discovering new brands and products with her enthusiasm for contextual commerce, Lindsay has created an intimate, imaginative and immersive experience for shoppers. Learn more about her work at www.visitbatch.com