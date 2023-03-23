SubscribeSign In
Collection by Dwell

Love It or Hate It? Indoor Hammocks

View 18 Photos
A vintage suspended wall unit serves as a home office. Cathy demonstrates the "third bedroom"—a three-person hammock from Oaxaca.
A hammock swings in one of the bedrooms.
Working in tech, Antony doesn’t need much stuff, so his side is easy to convert from work to play. He can easily move his desk and hang the hammock or train dead-hangs for climbing.
What's life on the road without a hammock?
Indoor hammock that can be hung up when not in use
There are no closets and no minibars in the guest rooms, reflecting the designers' minimalist approach. Features include a curved wooden headboard and a hammock hanging from the ceiling. Unfinished ceilings reveal partitions of the old structure, even down to the screws.
With a record playing in the background, gaze at bluestone boulders from the couch, then revive with a coffee made in the marble counter-topped galley kitchen at this post and beam saltbox cabin in Bearsville. It embraces an open-plan, loft-living layout, but contemplative moments abound—at the writing nook, on the glassed-in porch or sprawling deck, and in the beds enveloped by canvas "walls." Reward visits to Cooper Lake and the Mink Hollow hiking trail with a snooze on the central hammock, a Noguchi light fixture above.
A hammock is quintessential to relaxing and taking in views of the verdant greenery.
The interiors are dressed with an eclectic collection of furnishings sourced from around the world, from a Piauí handcrafted hammock and Indigenous Guarani handicrafts to a modern Tok&Stock chair and a Japanese futon from UK-based Futon Company.
A classic piece like this Eames lounge chair appears dressed down next to a hammock in the office space. Also featured are wooden office chairs by Norman Cherner.
By this time, after an amazing meal of fresh seafood and other Catalan delicacies, my sleep-deprived brain was begging for a nap. This cozy hammock space, underneath a graceful glass canopy, was beckoning to me. I resisted, but barely.
The color palette may be restrained, and the price tags high, but it's not all serious: Check out the hammock hung in the office between the living room and bedroom.
Spruce was used for the interior floors and doors, as well as the whitewashed walls. A hammock hangs in the children's play room.
Some rooms come with hammocks, and there's even a "Hammock Tower" for rooftop lounging.
For now, one-year-old Awa is small enough to sleep in the hammock that hangs from the ceiling.
In turning the second level of the garage behind their duplex into a multifunctional workspace without breaking the bank, Kyle Huberty relied on friends, family, and the community at large.
