Los Angeles Designers at Milan Design Week

Los Angeles designers Matthew Sullivan, Tanya Aguiñiga, and Ben Medansky exhibited their work during the 2014 Milan Design Week as part of the L.A. x Milano project curated by Bold LA and BPM Studio. "Coming together with the Los Angeles designers was very interesting," Fabrizio Bertero, principal of BPM, says. "Much of the interest was in Tanya’s colorful weavings and Sullivan’s masks—ethnic exchange and specifically the mix of Latin and American cultures was the basis of this collaboration. The 80s were a visible inspiration in the furniture featured within the instillation. The collection produced seemingly different languages, but their common denominator was found in the sophisticated ceramics by Medansky." We share some of the pieces on view.