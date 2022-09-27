The slat wall treatment is continued, with the powder-coated metal railing “creating a different language,” says Gregga. Adds Sean: The railing “has such a good feel in your hand.”
Colter says that the banquette off the entryway is "Airstream-esque.
Sidney’s architecture firm has a welding shop, so the architect took the opportunity to learn how to weld, fashioning the railing in the process. This room is now used for reading and watching the sunset out the windows.
The roof was rebuilt and the skylights added. There used to be an enclosed bedroom at the top of the stairs, but Alessia removed the wall to expose the structural support and added a mesh railing for porosity.
Architect Alessia Mosci and her partner bought this two-floor flat in a 1903 Edwardian building in London with the intention of fixing it up and reusing as many materials as possible. The stair volume was opened up to its full height, and the original stairs and floorboards kept and refinished.