SubscribeSign In
l
Collection by Linda Foster

Loft Ceiling

View 5 Photos
Exposed oak framing and oak floors lend the interior a warm, cozy feel.
Exposed oak framing and oak floors lend the interior a warm, cozy feel.
A giant plywood scoop curves down from a row of clerestory windows in the loft, refracting light. - New Haven, Connecticut Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
A giant plywood scoop curves down from a row of clerestory windows in the loft, refracting light. - New Haven, Connecticut Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
The fireplace brick is framed in the adjacent bedroom as well.
The fireplace brick is framed in the adjacent bedroom as well.
Blue Verner Panton Flowerpot pendants flank the bed.
Blue Verner Panton Flowerpot pendants flank the bed.