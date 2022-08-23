SubscribeSign In
The passage that leads to the bedrooms doubles as a library, with large bookshelves and a reading window.
Bracketed on one end by glass, the living room captures a view through the guesthouse breezeway to the cypress trees beyond. The sculpture “Big Red Poppies” by Donald Sultan provides a pop of color on the lawn.
The sitting room has a large bay window behind a yellow daybed that doubles as a sofa to save space. The bay window was upgraded with new glass during the renovation, but otherwise the existing home was retained as it was following an earlier renovation in 2016.
The living area is oriented around a floating window seat crafted from oak. "We wanted a place for guests to comfortably sit, read, and reflect in the beautiful Colorado surroundings," says Tarah. "We sourced the perfect slab of white oak from a local mill. We kept the edges raw and used a light, matte finish that highlighted the natural beauty without it being over saturated. I wanted it to feel as unfinished and natural as possible."
The parlor features a white oak window seat that receives eastern morning light.
The formal entry space features a built-in bench and is defined by a timber detail that runs up the walls and across the ceiling. “Built-ins are an excellent way to bring a human scale to a project,” says architect Nicholas Fiore. “People seek an intimacy—a coziness—in their homes, and we think that niches, window seats, benches, nooks, and other ‘hand-scale’ details can satisfy that human need.”
Now, built-in sofas line the perimeter of the room and utilize the room’s shape better.
The furniture throughout the summer home is custom made to perfectly fit the compact interior. “Because the space is so small, you have to think of it as like a sailing boat and it has to be as smart as possible,” says architect Line Solgaard. “If we bought furniture it would be too big or take focus away from the architecture. The furniture we designed is integrated into the building.”
"We designed bespoke, modular furniture for the space that can be reconfigured and moved from the inside to the outside," King says. "As the room is mostly glass, it was important that the furniture look good from all angles."
“As an architecture practice, we like to find the simplest solutions for things—but we also pursue solutions that subvert the normal,” says designer and resident Andrew Linn.
3 Lida Lane in Pasadena, California, is currently listed for $2,279,000 by Steve Clark of Clark Living.
Hale's material preferences helped keep costs low: Inexpensive plywood lines the ceiling and cork covers the floors. He covered the kitchen island with yellow plastic laminate.
A queen-size Murphy bed folds down from this interior wall, transforming open living space into a bedroom.
