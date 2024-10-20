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Collection by Amy Zhang

Living room

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“We told Eric and Meejin we wanted the house to be highly conceptual. They got it right away,” says Patrick.
“We told Eric and Meejin we wanted the house to be highly conceptual. They got it right away,” says Patrick.
Sometimes all it takes is a little luck. For a young married couple, it came in the form of this rare find: a 19th-century, three-story, single-family home in the heart of Paris. The building was a charmer with good bones, but was in need of some serious care. In a vibrant retrofit by architect Pierre-Louis Gerlier that includes structural reinforcements, the reimagined design is set off with a new floor plan. The lower level now serves as a space for the couple’s children, with the public areas—including an open-plan living/dining room and kitchen—on the floor above. Upstairs, the attic has been transformed into a very large primary bedroom with a green-and-white bathroom suite. The living room (pictured) showcases the firm’s bespoke carpentry work with a beautiful, mossy-green built-in bookcase that frames a new fireplace, and a staircase surrounded by arched doorways that hold hidden storage. “We created visual breakthroughs in order to connect the different spaces,” says Gerlier. “The rounded arches are there to help magnify these moments.”
Sometimes all it takes is a little luck. For a young married couple, it came in the form of this rare find: a 19th-century, three-story, single-family home in the heart of Paris. The building was a charmer with good bones, but was in need of some serious care. In a vibrant retrofit by architect Pierre-Louis Gerlier that includes structural reinforcements, the reimagined design is set off with a new floor plan. The lower level now serves as a space for the couple’s children, with the public areas—including an open-plan living/dining room and kitchen—on the floor above. Upstairs, the attic has been transformed into a very large primary bedroom with a green-and-white bathroom suite. The living room (pictured) showcases the firm’s bespoke carpentry work with a beautiful, mossy-green built-in bookcase that frames a new fireplace, and a staircase surrounded by arched doorways that hold hidden storage. “We created visual breakthroughs in order to connect the different spaces,” says Gerlier. “The rounded arches are there to help magnify these moments.”
Nick designed a cabinet using wood from an old fence and inserted ceramic balls impressed with his grandfather’s thumb.
Nick designed a cabinet using wood from an old fence and inserted ceramic balls impressed with his grandfather’s thumb.
The
The
Terrazzo tile floors with solid brass are featured throughout the open plan layout. The cork inserts between the ceiling's vaulted beams were inspired by home's original design.
Terrazzo tile floors with solid brass are featured throughout the open plan layout. The cork inserts between the ceiling's vaulted beams were inspired by home's original design.
The master opens to the outdoor fire pit area, while blackout shades with sheer Knoll overlay drapes allow the homeowner to sleep undisturbed.
The master opens to the outdoor fire pit area, while blackout shades with sheer Knoll overlay drapes allow the homeowner to sleep undisturbed.
Pinch Pleat Drapes in material Manor, color Desert. Shown over Roller Shade in Bond, color Black.
Pinch Pleat Drapes in material Manor, color Desert. Shown over Roller Shade in Bond, color Black.
A look at one of three additional bedrooms, all with en-suite bathrooms.
A look at one of three additional bedrooms, all with en-suite bathrooms.
A large island defines the Bulthaup kitchen from the dining area. Each steel section was set 12-feet from center to operate in concert with Spanish Cedar sliding glass doors.
A large island defines the Bulthaup kitchen from the dining area. Each steel section was set 12-feet from center to operate in concert with Spanish Cedar sliding glass doors.

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