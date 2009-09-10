Live From Helsinki: EcoDesign

At the entrance of Habitare, Finland's largest furniture and interiors expo, designer Yrjö Kukkapuro has curated an exhibition of ecologically-minded chairs. One of Finland's elder statesmen of design, Kukkapuro recently worked with UNESCO to launch a line of bamboo furnishings aimed at the Chinese domestic market. In was in the spirit of this venture that he recruited colleagues and friends from around the globe—and especially Finland—to submit their designs for seating that would not only demonstrate sound aesthetic and ergonomic principals, but also have a strong consideration for environmental impact. Click on the above slideshow button to have a look at 10 of our favorites.