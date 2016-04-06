The armchair “Line/Surface” is a result of a collaboration work by two master students Hye Jin Ahn and Aoi Yoshizawa, from two different design fields, furniture and textile. As the name of this chair, our concept is to focus on two different elements- Line and Surface. By using these elements, we create visual effects of an interest contrast by combining sensitive lines of the chair frame and alluring surfaces of the upholstered seating parts.

Textile design by Aoi Yoshizawa

Frame design by Ahn Hye Jin