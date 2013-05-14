Lincoln Center Inside Out is a new book chronicling Diller Scofidio + Renfro's renovation of the famed New York City venue. Not only does it tell the story of the firm's fantastic and arduous makeover of the space, but it does so using a device that can only really be rendered in print—tons and tons of gatefold spreads. Leafing through this volume you really feel that for all of the slick renderings and computer-aided graphics architecture offices produce, you really can't beat a massive book with huge fold-out images. Get this one on your coffee table pronto.