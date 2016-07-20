Lighting – DRIFT Chandelier

12-piece hand blown glass chandelier, brass hardware, cloth cord, LED bulbs.

FOLLOWING TRADITION, BUT NOT TRADITIONAL.

Our approach in making this piece is like that of old master glassmakers, with exceptional craftsmanship, attention to detail and eye for proportion. We’Ve put our own “twist” on glass cane patterning. Glass cane is used to create striped patterning, a technique developed in 16th century Italy and prominent in mid-century design. Utilizing centuries-old techniques in a current design results in an exceptionally striking and dramatic fixture.