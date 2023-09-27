That reveal is repeated between the custom perimeter cabinets and counter, the latter made of “Pearl Gray” Corian which was color-matched throughout the apartment.
Now the kitchen has a generous prep island, which Béliveau calls the “centerpiece of the project,” thanks to its construction from four slabs of Italian Daedalus marble with a custom steel base and reveal detail just under the lip of the counter.
The couple partnered as the architects and contractors for the majority of the project. Xin currently works as a Project Manager at DBI Projects, while Matthew has led his practice, Rauch Architecture, since 2017.