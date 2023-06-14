Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
l
Collection by Lauren C. Weissman

lighting

View 4 Photos
"With an outdoor kitchen, dining area, and brand-new sparkling pool, the lush backyard presents an idyllic setting for enjoying the indoor/outdoor Southern California lifestyle,
"With an outdoor kitchen, dining area, and brand-new sparkling pool, the lush backyard presents an idyllic setting for enjoying the indoor/outdoor Southern California lifestyle,
Greenway designed the lantern-esque light fixtures throughout the space.
Greenway designed the lantern-esque light fixtures throughout the space.