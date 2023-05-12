Lighting
Farnham squared off the ill-fitting addition and specified large-scale, sliding glass doors from Fleetwood that match the rest of the home and let the breakfast nook open to the exterior. A white Saarinen-style table is surrounded by wooden chairs with woven seats, which were intended to warm the scheme.
According to Samuel, “The family room was stripped down to its barest form in order to take it back to its midcentury roots, while simultaneously propelling it forward to the current century.” The Rivera Sofa, from the Southern California-based Croft House, was chosen for its good looks from front and back, while the coffee table is Samuel's own design, fabricated by 4th Period Woodshop.