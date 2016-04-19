Collection by Kevin Daly Architects
Lawrence House
In 2003 the clients, who have restored a number of contemporary residences, bought the Lawrence House, which was designed by Morphosis in 1980. KDA was asked to renovate and update the Lawrence House to accommodate the family’s needs. During this time the owners purchased the property next door and requested the design of a guest house and yard. The guest house will be clad in metallic panels that echo the cladding on the adjacent house. The one-bedroom unit hovers over the yard and lap pool providing much-needed outdoor space for the family.