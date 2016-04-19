In 2003 the clients, who have re­stored a num­ber of con­tem­po­rary res­i­dences, bought the Lawrence House, which was de­signed by Mor­pho­sis in 1980. KDA was asked to ren­o­vate and up­date the Lawrence House to ac­com­mo­date the fam­ily’s needs. Dur­ing this time the own­ers pur­chased the prop­erty next door and re­quested the de­sign of a guest house and yard. The guest house will be clad in metal­lic pan­els that echo the cladding on the ad­ja­cent house. The one-bed­room unit hov­ers over the yard and lap pool pro­vid­ing much-needed out­door space for the fam­ily.