Lavaflow 4 - Fishman/Kurakawa House - Big Island, Hawaii

The house, located in a "kipuka", (a Hawaiian word for a strip of old growth vegetation left undisturbed as the lava flowed around it) holds several trees predating the lava flow including 2 magnificent Monkeypod trees. The house grows out of the Kipuka cantilevering back over the lava flow much like the canopy of the Monkeypod trees.