Laura Desk by Phloem Studio

"Not ANOTHER George Nelson inspired desk??!!" went designer Ben Klebba's note to us. Though the Portland, Oregon-based woodworker and craftsman, who works under the name Phloem Studio, has his tongue firmly in cheek, his senses of scale, proportion, and beauty are right on point. We dug a little deeper into the process and inspiration for the lovely Laura desk and Klebba was so eloquent and excited that we've decided to let him describe it in his own words. Click through the slideshow to see one of the lovlier writing stations you'll stumble across and to learn how it came to be.