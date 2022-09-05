Home Tours
Collection by
Anna Belyaev
Laundry & Linen
19
Photos
Laundry Room
Laundry
Compact washer and dryer slide under an oak countertop for laundry folding.
Terrazzo gives way to an abstract Concrete Collaborative tile in the laundry room.
A communal laundry area.
Half-loaded dishwashers or washing machines are a huge source of wastage, so wait until your machines are full before running your next cycle.
A glass slider and a stackable LG washer and dryer maximize space in the laundry area, which includes a small utility closet.
Thiss Scandi-inspired two-story home near Lake Malakhovskoye in Russia by Russian practice INT2 Architecture has a commodious pastel colored laundry room with a cozy little sewing nook.
In this Toronto home, the windows of the combined laundry and bathroom looks out into a courtyard from the second floor.
The laundry is tucked away beside the kitchen. A skylight floods the small space with natural light, and cat doors provide the resident feline with easy access to the litter box kept here.
A compact washer and dryer slide under a white oak counter for folding clothes.
