SubscribeSign In
d
Collection by Derrick Isoka

landscaping

View 6 Photos
They installed water-saving artificial grass on their patio for pup Moxy to enjoy.
They installed water-saving artificial grass on their patio for pup Moxy to enjoy.
In another section of the yard, Cooper added varying-sized circular cement stepping stones, which lead toward an elevated planter filled with California-native plants.
In another section of the yard, Cooper added varying-sized circular cement stepping stones, which lead toward an elevated planter filled with California-native plants.
Permeable hardscaping retains moisture and helps reduce the need for watering.
Permeable hardscaping retains moisture and helps reduce the need for watering.
Another water-saving project in Menlo Park includes a rock bed with succulents.
Another water-saving project in Menlo Park includes a rock bed with succulents.
These no-fuss landscaping ideas yield gardens that practically take care of themselves.
These no-fuss landscaping ideas yield gardens that practically take care of themselves.