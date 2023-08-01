SubscribeSign In
Collection by Robert Ochi

Landscape

View 6 Photos
The clients desired a modern, streamlined retreat to escape the city.
A linear gasket serves as an entry to the house, a connection between the two shells, and a division between public and private spaces.
The outdoor space includes a fire pit.
FormLA Landscaping principal Cassy Aoyagi integrates drought-resistant plants into her Southern California projects.
Burnette sought to maintain the property’s natural vegetation and rocky ground surface.