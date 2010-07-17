Land Use Survey at Jen Bekman Gallery

Land Use Survey is a new show up at the gallery Jen Bekman in New York through August 15th. It's a group show that ranges across media that tries to understand how we use land in America, and it's at once elegiac, angry, and bedeviled by the strange geometry of our present day infrastructure. Ranging from views of a single plant to aerial shots of our squirreling highways, Land Use Survey investigates where we are while still managing to suggest where we've been and intimate where we might be heading. "I think it is easy to focus on the dire, overdeveloped imagery but in the show I wanted to show as much of the diverse ways that the land is used alongside the diverse ways artists are capturing the land around them," says curator Jeffrey Teuton. Have a look for yourself.