Lacuna ‘an empty space or void’ is both the name given and concept within this work. Lacuna is a voluminous hollow of mouth blown glass illuminated from above by a chip on board type LED. A single molded form becomes stand, shade, insulator and reflector to a paired down electric circuit. Each piece is individually blown into a form giving wood mold by a master glass blower in the Czech Republic. The craft process renders each lamp unique.

Traditional glass Fresnel lenses found in early lighthouses provide a visual cue for Lacuna which is geometrically parabolic in shape. An anode and cathode follow their way up the contour of the lamp to power an LED. A sculpted metal mass is set into the top of the lamp. Milled from solid copper and aluminum, the mass passively transfers heat from the LED and into the air to maintain an optimal operating temperature for the LED.