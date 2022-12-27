SubscribeSign In
The family home that residents Tyler Lepore, Lisa Giroday, builders Hanson Land &amp; Sea, and September Architecture devised in the Sunshine Coast region of British Columbia, Canada, is wrapped with cedar and brick, tying to its wooded surround, which is only a four-minute walk to the ocean. "The house feels like it's part of the setting,
SHED embraced the angled corners with custom cabinetry. According to Hale, the inspiration images that the couple chose were “less American Midwest farmhouse, and more contemporary Scandinavian farmhouse,” which inspired the design team to consult Scandinavian farm layouts for the master plan.
SHED converted the side door into the front door, adding a new entry sequence with a patio, landscaping, stairs, and a metal awning to protect the porch. Wide stairs and a patio lead down to new sliding glass door in the basement, which now has utility spaces and a media room/office. Many of the original window openings were kept on this façade and given new Andersen E-Series units. Two smaller openings were bricked in.
The main floor plan was opened up, so the living, dining, and kitchen flow into each other, and all can partake of the scenery. “The interiors feel very calm and the house is small enough that the open plan doesn't seem too large,” says Hale. La Cantina doors now lead to the protected porch. White oak was used for the flooring throughout.
An internal window creates a visual connection between the living area and the dining room, and also allows the wood-burning fireplace to easily heat the whole space.
The paved side yard with a translucent roof sheet acts as a landing pad for the family’s ride-on toys, while a slatted frame keeps the space from seeming too cluttered.
In their query letter, Ben and Sarah were clear that they wanted a home that could accommodate all of life’s messes. “We don't want a white display kitchen that only looks good when it's clean and not in use. We want our kitchen to be able to work hard. We love to cook and when we do, there are usually lots of things on the go and a mess being made.”
The Rush House at Sea Ranch followed the typical material palette of wood and glass; windows were located specifically so that they took advantage of views of the water and the surrounding landscape.
