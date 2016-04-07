Kyle Place

This home enjoys stunning views of Sweeney Lake from almost anywhere in the home; however it was in need of repair and a significant reorganization of the plan to take full advantage of site. The project is about the complete restoration and rethinking of this vintage 1965 mid-century gem. The house is deceivingly large with a full finished lower level and an indoor pool room; however it lived cramped and broken up. The entry was uninviting and small, the poolroom unused and poorly heated, the kitchen undersized, and the bedrooms and baths poorly accessed.

Our task was to open up the home through the rethinking of the floor plan and the introduction of a new central axis connecting and organizing the homes functions and spaces around view corridors and existing or new focal points. The home had beautiful features to build upon; the central brick fireplace, the raised roofs over the living and pool rooms, and the view to the lake itself. A fully redone exterior and interior preserve the homes proportion and scale, while at the same time bring greater connection to the site and a much needed clarity to the homes organization.