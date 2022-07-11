SubscribeSign In
r
Collection by Randi Wagner

K+J

View 4 Photos
The earth bags used to construct the dome are plastered with an earth and straw plaster and painted with a homemade Swedish paint.
The earth bags used to construct the dome are plastered with an earth and straw plaster and painted with a homemade Swedish paint.
Vertical circulation massing and bridge at dusk
Vertical circulation massing and bridge at dusk