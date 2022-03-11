SubscribeSign In
Kitchens

The new kitchen includes plenty of cabinet space for Alicia’s baking tools.
Alicia Freska paid to redo the space with fresh cabinetry, appliances, and flooring, while her landlord shored up the structure.
The slat wall opens to reveal a kitchen pantry.
The Invisacook induction range sits beneath the porcelain countertops, giving the couple, who love to cook together, a few extra feet of prep space. The architects removed the original hinges on the cabinets, replacing them with a hidden version that modernizes the look.
The cabinets are Peppercorn Edge from BOXI by Semihandmade, with a backsplash composed of 2x6 ‘Racing Green’ Zia Tile ($18.85/sqft). The custom Living Brass Faucet by Brassna was $512 while all the brass switch plates are from Buster + Punch. The picture lights above the shelf are 8
A pantry is tucked inside the “Flatiron” sculpture, in part also inspired by 1950’s Italian furniture designed by Gio Ponti. Thanks to this treatment, there are now easy sight lines between the kitchen and living room.
Rachel and Joe around the kitchen island they had custom built by Tom Adams Woodworking (who also made the custom spice rack above the kitchen backsplash). The chairs are by CB2 and the pan rack was made by repurposing an Umbra shower curtain rod with hooks from Amazon.
The renovated kitchen features limestone countertops, vertically oriented white Bedrosians Makoto porcelain tile, with custom ash cabinetry, maple floors, and Muuto barstools.
The great room includes several hanging ceramic pendant lights made by Moshe's brother, Isaih Porter.
The kitchen receives plenty of natural light from the French doors in back as well as from a window-lined stairway wall.
Although finding a contractor who could build the project on budget was one of the biggest challenges -- until MR Studio found the right contractor, Uriel Rosales of Delta Development Construction.
Savings were made by selecting an IKEA kitchen with simple appliances and a Caesarstone countertop.
Relocating the kitchen to the southeast corner and removing a wall helped not only connect it to the rest of the house, but created a more cinematic view of the nearby wetlands.
Lisa added a window above the sink, and moved the sink from the island, so that Brendan could watch his kids play as he cooked.
Custom cabinets maximize storage in the kitchen, which has three tones of cabinetry and coordinating hardware.
"The tile backsplash creates a nice backdrop to the open shelf, where they display their cookbooks and Megan's photographs,
The main floor of the home features a living, dining, and kitchen area all in one place. "I think we went through 10 different teal paints before we landed on this one for the cabinets,
The new kitchen features green kit kat tiles, a terrazzo-effect rubber floor, white cabinetry, and cherry wood veneered cabinets. The client originally wanted teak cabinets, but 4 S Architecture recommended using cherry wood instead as it is more sustainable but has the same warm tones as teak. “We couldn’t get behind teak as a product so we used FSC certified European cherry that has less air miles than American cherry,” explains architect Julia Hamson. “The client was really pleased with the result.”
The custom shaker style cabinets were painted Benjamin Moore Knoxville Gray and mixed with walnut cabinets with an island overhang by Elite Remodeling Concepts, LLC. The stools are from Dovetail Furniture.
